Eminent writers laud Palamaneru Balaji’s stories on Erukala lives

Palamaneru (Chittoor district): Eminent writers and poets appreciated the literary contributions of Palamaneru Balaji, who brought Erukala tribal community’s lives into the mainstream of Telugu literature.

They participated in the books, written by Balaji, launch programme in Palamaneru on Saturday.

N Venugopal, renowned writer and editor of Vikshanam magazine, stated that Balaji is the first to highlight Erukala life stories with such depth in Telugu, blending human emotion and social realism. Writer V Prathima praised Balaji’s sensitivity and social concern reflected in his writings, while S Devendra Achari stressed the global importance of tribal literature, commending Balaji for capturing the emotional essence of the Erukala people.

Books like Ekalavya Colony and Kavitvam Lopaledo Kaduluthunnattu were introduced at the event by prominent writers and poets. The event was attended by Sahitya Akademi Yuva Puraskar awardee Pallipattu Nagaraju, and other noted literary figures including Manchikanti, TSA Krishnamurthy, Krishnaswami Raju, Kavithashri, Endapalli Bharathi, and many others, along with NGO leaders, cultural activists, and local literary associations.

Participants described Balaji’s work as a significant step in amplifying marginalized voices through Telugu literature.