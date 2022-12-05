Employees take part in Visakhapatnam Steel Plant 5K promo run

Visakhapatnam: CMD of RINL Atul Bhatt flagged off Vizag Steel Run a 5 K promo run at the Col CK Naidu Ukku stadium, Visakhapatnam Steel Plant here on Sunday. The event was held as a prelude to the Vizag Marathon scheduled on December 18 at RK Beach. Appreciating the organisers' efforts on promoting the run, Atul Bhatt exhorted the employees of the organisation to involve themselves in physical activities that keep them healthier.

Further, Atul Bhatt said that Vizag city was endowed with a clean and beautiful environment and marathons such as these will help in strengthening the brand image of the city. Along with the CMD of RINL, over 500 persons comprising employees, officials, sports persons from various athletic associations, children participated in the Vizag Steel 5K promo run.

The run was flagged off in the presence of DK Mohanty, director (Commercial), KH Prakash CGM (Medical & Health Services) and HOD (Medical & Sports), MS Kumar, renowned cricketer and ex-GM (Sports), RINL, Balkrishna Rai, president, Vizag Runner Society.