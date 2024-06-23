Encroachment of govt lands can’t be condoned says Lanka Dinakar

Vijayawada : BJP state official spokesperson Lanka Dinakar said encroaching the government or public lands by any political party when they are in government for the construction of individual or party office has to be considered as illegitimate act.

In a statement on Saturday, Dinakar said as far as the YSRCP office building construction is concerned, as per local media, it was being built without appropriate approvals and permissions on the Irrigation department land of about 2 acre.

“Further, it is alleged that there is 15 acre government land adjacent to the land taken for the controversial structure, which was planned to be grabbed by the YSRCP leaders,” he said.

He said as the matter is under the purview of court, the state government should strictly act as per the directions of court to safeguard the government properties from being alienated illegally by anyone.