Endowments Minister reviews preps for Maha Shivaratri fete at Srisailam

Srisailam (Nandyal district) : A head of Maha Shivaratri celebrations in Srisailam, Endowments Minister Anam Ramanarayana Reddy on Monday reviewed the services and arrangements being provided to devotees. He walked in the queue line to inspect the facilities firsthand, inquired about the amenities provided and instructed the officials to take necessary steps to enhance facilities for the comfort of devotees.

The Minister stressed that even small mistakes that took place earlier should not be repeated and directed the officials to expand the area designated for devotees to offer “Irumudi” (sacred offering).

During his step-by-step review of the special arrangements made for Maha Shivaratri, Anam collected feedback from devotees and reaffirmed the government’s commitment to improving services further.

He assured that all necessary preparations would be made to provide a spiritually enriching experience to devotees.

Minister Anam assured that the government is taking immediate steps to resolve the long-pending land disputes related to Srisailam temple. Along with local MLA Budda Rajasekhar Reddy, he inspected the disputed lands here on Monday.

He also mentioned that the government is holding special discussions on drafting a master plan for the development of Srisailam. Once the land disputes around the temple are resolved, structured guidelines will be prepared for Srisailam development, he added.

Srisailam MLA Budda Rajasekhar Reddy, temple EO Srinivasa Rao, temple officials, and others attended the review meeting held by Minister Anam Ramanarayana Reddy.