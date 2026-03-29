Endowments Sec Harijawahar Lal conducts surprise check at Srisailam

Srisailam: Endowments department ex-Officio secretary Dr M Harijawahar Lal conducted a surprise inspection at the Srisailam temple on Saturday, focusing on the arrangements made for devotees. During his visit, he interacted with officials and reviewed the ongoing facilities, issuing key instructions to enhance the overall management of darshan services.

The Secretary underscored the importance of ensuring a hasse-free experience for devotees, especially in view of the rising temperatures during the summer season.

He directed officials to implement effective measures to reduce waiting time and facilitate quicker darshan. Emphasizing a systematic approach, he called for better coordination among various departments to streamline operations.

He further instructed the authorities to establish temporary shelters at necessary locations and ensure uninterrupted supply of safe drinking water in queue complexes and along waiting lines. The services of volunteer Shiva Sevaks were advised to be utilised more efficiently to assist devotees. Additionally, the electrical department was directed to continuously monitor and maintain fans, air coolers, and water coolers, and to address any technical issues without delay.

Highlighting the need for strict sanitation measures, Dr Harijawahar Lal directed officials to maintain cleanliness across the temple premises, with special focus on toilets and waste management. He stressed the importance of ensuring constant water supply and timely disposal of garbage. During the visit, the Secretary offered prayers to the deities and was later presented with prasadam, sacred cloth, and a photograph of the temple by the authorities.