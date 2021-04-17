Ensure all facilities at Covid Care Centres: Collector Veera Pandiyan

Kurnool: District Collector G Veera Pandiyan has instructed the officials concerned to make necessary arrangements on war footing basis in Covid care centres at Tidco housing colonies in Kurnool, Nandyal and Adoni to prevent spread of infections.

He convened a review meeting with the officials over the facilities available at Covid care centres at the Collector's conference hall here on Saturday. Addressing the officials, the collector said in view of rising covid cases in Kurnool district, the patients need to be referred at the Covid care centres. The Covid care centre at Tidco housing colony in Kurnool has a bed strength of 400.

Similarly, in Nandyal and Adoni 300 beds were available at each centre. He said the officials need to ensure all rooms have good lighting facilities, water and neat and clean toilets. The collector said these arrangements need to be facilitated by Sunday evening. He also ordered the officials to serve quality food to the corona infected patients. He also directed the officials to engage an agency for doing sanitation works at the Covid care centres. After engaging the agency, they need to impart good training to discharge duties by wearing PPEs and masks, the collector said.

The officials concerned are also ordered to keep ready the Oxy meters, masks, sanitisers, PPE kits, medicines, gloves and other necessary materials for extending quality treatment to the corona patients. the data entry operators have to discharge responsibilities in three shifts, the collector ordered.

Joint collector S Rama Sunder Reddy, District Covid Coordination Officer and DRDA Project Director Srinivasulu, District Medical and Health Officer (DMHO) Dr Rama Giddiah, SC Corporation Executive Director (ED) Chandrasekhar, BC Corporation Executive Director (ED) Seeresha, Social Welfare Deputy Director (DD) Rama Devi, District BC Welfare Office in-charge Anuradha, Covid care centre nodal officers and others participated in the review meeting.