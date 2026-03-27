Ensure regularisation of layouts in AHUDA limits, officials told

Anantapur: Joint Collector and Vice-Chairman of Anantapur-Hindupur Urban Development Authority (AHUDA), C Vishnucharan, has directed officials to ensure regularisation of all layouts within the AHUDA limits.

Chairing a review meeting at the AHUDA office on Thursday, along with Chairman T C Varun and Secretary G Ramakrishna Reddy, the Joint Collector stressed the need for strict action against unauthorised layouts and those showing little progress even after three years of approval.

He said that under the Layout Regularisation Scheme (LRS-2020), an opportunity has been provided to regularise unauthorised layouts and plots, and instructed officials to expedite the disposal of all pending LRS applications. Emphasising citizen-centric governance, he directed officials to provide better services to plot and flat owners.

Warning of stringent action against illegal layouts, he reiterated that violations would not be tolerated. The Joint Collector also received public grievances during the session and stated that resolving public issues remains the primary objective of such grievance redressal meetings.

A separate review was conducted on MIG payments and registrations, where officials were instructed to speed up works in Kandukur and Kunuthur layouts.

AHUDA PO Ishaq, Engineer Dushyant, EO Aruna Kumari, AO Ravichandran, Public Health Officer, JPO Harish Choudhary, DE Revanth, Surveyor Sharath, a separate review was conducted on MIG payments and registrations, where officials were instructed to speed up works in Kandukur and Kunuthur layouts.

AHUDA PO Ishaq, engineer Dushyant, EO Aruna Kumari, AO Ravichandran, Public Health Officer, JPO Harish Choudhary, DE Revanth, Surveyor Sharath, and other officials were present.