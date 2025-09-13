Ensure success of Sarannava Ratri Vutchavams: Kotamreddy

Nellore: Nellore Rural MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy has appealed the officials trust board members to ensure for the success of a 11-day Sarannavaratri Vutchavams scheduled to be held from September 22nd to October 2nd at Rajarajeswari temple in the city.

Speaking during the review meeting with Revenue, Police and Endowment officials here on Friday, the MLA said that in view of heavy devotee rush during the 11-day event, officials and trust board members should take steps to avoid untoward incidents. The MLA has urged the police department to establish police check post at the premises of the temple as there may be a possibility of thefts during the event. The MLA ordered the temple authorities to give top priority to the common public for having free and smooth darshan of Deity as no exception for himself in that aspect.

While stressing the need of performing the event in a spiritual atmosphere, he suggested the trust board members to strictly avoid in setting up Flex Boards of politicians at the premises as such system would spoil the devotional atmosphere.