Entrepreneurship awareness vehicle flagged off

Guntur: Minister for MSME, SERP, and NRI Empowerment & Relations Kondapalli Srinivas said the vision of ‘One Family - One Entrepreneur’ is about ensuring that every household has a pathway to sustainable income through self-employment.

Reinforcing the State government’s vision of ‘One Family, One Entrepreneur’, the Bharatiya Yuva Shakti Trust with support from Cisco India CSR, successfully conducted a large-scale grassroots entrepreneurship outreach event in 75 Tallur village under Pedakurapadu constituency of Palnadu district on Friday.

Speaking on this occasion, the Minister said both the State and Central governments are providing strong support through MSME schemes, subsidies, and access to finance, especially for youth and women. He said, "Our focus is to take these opportunities to the grassroots and encourage people to come forward and build their own enterprises. By strengthening MSMEs, we are not only improving family incomes but also creating jobs and driving inclusive economic growth across Andhra Pradesh.” He appreciated the initiative during flagging off of Yuva Vyaparavetha Ratham, stating that awareness is being created among rural youth and women through this vehicle is highly impactful. He further noted that the access to finance, training, mentoring, and handholding support offered by BYST-BIC is an excellent initiative that will empower many aspiring entrepreneurs.

BYST Founding and Managing Trustee Lakshmi V Venkatesan said, “Entrepreneurship has the power to transform not just individual lives, but entire communities. Through this outreach in Andhra Pradesh, we are taking the ‘One Family, One Entrepreneur’ vision closer to the grassroots where aspiration is high, but access is often limited.”

Palnadu district Collector Krithika Shukla, Andhra Pradesh Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Development Corporation Chairman T Shiva Shankar Rao, MLAs Bhashyam Praveen, Kanna Lakshminarayana, and Julakanti Brahmananda Reddy and others were present.