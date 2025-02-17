Equest-25 grandly held at Emeralds College

Tirupati: The Equest 25 event was grandly organised at Emeralds Degree College, LIC Road inb Tirupati on Sunday.

Various competitions like Business Quiz, Ad Game, Business Proposal, Spark and Stock Buzz were conducted for first, second, and third-year students. The event was inaugurated by college directors Giridhar and Vishwanath, who encouraged students to participate in such programmes to enhance their creativity and professional skills.

At the closing ceremony, Associate Director M Muniratnam announced the winners. In the Ad Game category, B Venkata Sai, M Vijay, and S Guhan secured first place, while Yashwant, Saravana, Jashwanth and Mohan stood second.

In Stock Game, K Harshita and K N V Chinmayishreeja secured the top spot, followed by K Jayadurga Prasad and S. Saravana Guhan. Other winners in Spark, Business Proposal and Quiz categories showcased exceptional talent.

Pooja Sri was honoured as the Achiever of the Year for her outstanding performance. The event was attended by Principal Jaffer Valli, faculty members Bhanu Kiran, Bhagyalakshmi, Vinila, Vasundhara, Dr Ravi and others.