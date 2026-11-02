Essential services restored

Paderu: The Alluri Sitarama Raju district administration has intensified post-cyclone restoration measures, focusing on restoring essential services, ensuring water security and protecting farmers’ interests following Cyclone Arnab. District Collector T Nishanthi said all departments were working in coordination to restore normalcy, with special attention to remote tribal villages and vulnerable areas.

Power supply has been restored to 1,48,856 domestic connections, while efforts are underway to restore the remaining 46 connections. Electricity has also been restored to 8,075 commercial, 110 industrial and 7,034 government connections. All 12 fallen 33 KV poles were repaired within 24 hours, while 191 of 196 damaged 11 KV poles and 178 of 190 LT poles were restored.

Road connectivity has also improved, with traffic restored over 183.6 km through clearance operations. The R&B department reopened 53.4 km of 10 cyclone-affected roads. A drinking water supply system disrupted by the cyclone was also restored. At Bhimavaram in Koyyuru mandal, where a retaining wall collapse triggered a landslide, precautionary measures were taken and repair works commenced on October 30.

The district received an average rainfall of 157.6 mm, improving groundwater levels by 1.66 metres. Water storage in 11 minor irrigation tanks and reservoirs also improved to 0.121 TMC against their combined capacity of 0.143 TMC. Four tanks are overflowing. Obstructions along 41.40 km of feeder canals and drains were cleared, while 200 agricultural fields were protected from flooding. In the agriculture sector, 7,329 farmers cultivating 3,381.4 hectares have enrolled under crop insurance schemes. The administration has directed officials to complete crop damage assessments quickly and ensure eligible farmers receive insurance benefits and input subsidies. Under PM-Kisan and Annadata Sukhibhava, 1,03,864 farmers were identified as eligible, and the Rs 7,000 rabi instalment was released to beneficiaries.

The district administration conducted 54 community participation programmes and 117 field-level relief and restoration activities, benefiting 577 people. Awareness programmes were held in 56 villages, and vulnerable families were shifted to safer locations wherever necessary.