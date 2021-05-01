Every Covid positive patient need not get admitted to hospital: Collector Pola Bhaskara

Ongole: Prakasam District Collector Dr Pola Bhaskara advised the people not to get panic and said that not every Covid positive patient should get admitted in the hospital for treatment. He inspected the GGH Ongole and inquired the doctors about the status of services to the Covid patients, availability of beds and oxygen on Saturday.

The Collector said that they had taken up a special drive to conduct the Covid tests for the primary contacts of the Covid patients on Friday and Saturday, by using rapid antigen kits. He said that the drive will increase the number of positive cases and load on the hospitals. He advised the public that every Covid positive person need not get admitted to the hospital. He said the doctors would inform patients on the medicare they required based on the symptoms.

The Collector announced that there are about 2,500 beds available in government and private hospitals in Prakasam district, including about 1,000 oxygen supported beds in GGH Ongole. He instructed the doctors to discharge the patients who are in better condition and can continue the treatment at home, to give the beds to the patients in critical condition.

He asked the Covid positive people to stay in home isolation if they have the facility or get admitted in Covid Care Centres supervised by the doctors if they have mild symptoms. He said that they made arrangements to shift the coronavirus victims to the hospitals using 26 ambulances at the ground level and distribution of Remdesivir injections is also being monitored by the government.

The Collector asked SP Siddharth Kaushal to initiate action on the relatives of patients who misbehave with the doctors on duty and advised to increase the police personnel on duty at the outpost. The SP assured to increase men and inspected the prisoner ward at the GGH Ongole.

He advised the hospital authorities and local police officers to make a few arrangements to prevent the accused from escaping from the hospital. He also passed on a few instructions to the police personnel on duty regarding the security measures to be taken while guarding the prisoners.

Joint Collectors TS Chetan, K Krishnaveni, GGH superintendent Dr D Sriramulu, deputy superintendent Dr Muralikrishna Reddy, RMO Venugopal Reddy and others also participated in the programme.