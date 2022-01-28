Ex TDP MLA Sobha Hymavathi joins YSRCP

Vizianagaram: Former TDP MLA of S Kota Assembly constituency Sobha Hymavathi joined YSRCP in the presence of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday.

Earlier, she was the state president of Telugu Mahila and MLA between 1999-2004 from S Kota constituency.

Her daughter, former ZP chairperson Swathi Raju also joined YSRCP and recently she was appointed as chairperson for Girijan Cooperative Corporation (GCC).

Speaking on the occasion, Hymavathi said that she was attracted towards the administration style of the YSRCP government and joined the party. She added that the government was taking care of every individual by supporting every class and community.