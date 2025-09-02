Excelling in Drug Detection: AP Home Minister Praises Dog Squad at Passing Out Parade

Andhra Pradesh Home Minister Anitha Vangalapudi lauded the performance of the newly trained dog squad specialised in drug detection during the 22nd batch passing out parade held at the 6th Battalion premises in Mangalagiri. The event was graced by Anitha and Director General of Police (DGP) Harish Kumar Gupta, who served as chief guests.

Anitha expressed her astonishment at the impressive display and discipline shown by the police vigils during the parade. She congratulated the staff responsible for training the dogs, noting that, for the first time, each dog has been trained in two subjects. Additionally, she announced plans to establish a facility over a hundred acres dedicated to the training and care of these animals.

Discussing recent developments, the Home Minister mentioned that no evidence has emerged in the ongoing investigation of a rape incident involving a young woman in Repalle. However, she highlighted the swift response of the dog squad, which successfully tracked down suspects within 36 hours.

DGP Harish Kumar Gupta also spoke at the event, emphasising that the guards have received unprecedented training in the history of Andhra Pradesh Police, particularly in drug identification. He reported that ongoing efforts are being made to eliminate marijuana and substance abuse in the state through constant surveillance and intensive checks. Gupta noted a decrease in crime rates due to the integration of modern technology and encouraged police personnel to actively collaborate in enhancing societal welfare.