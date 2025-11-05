Expand natural farming across all village levels: Collector

Anantapur: District Collector O Anand emphasized the need to expand natural farming practices to every village panchayat level in Anantapur district.

He stated that with the support of the National Mission on Natural Farming (NMNF), sustainable agricultural development is achievable across the region.

Addressing an awareness and training session on natural farming organized at the District Project Office of the Rythu Sadhikara Samstha, the Collector said the five-day training programme from November 3 to 7, conducted under the supervision of the Andhra Pradesh Agriculture Department, should be utilized effectively by participants.

Women from 11 mandals representing various Self-Help Groups (SHGs) attended the session.

The Collector noted that both the Prime Minister and Chief Minister have been encouraging natural farming to ensure long-term benefits for farmers.

Across Andhra Pradesh, under the leadership of the Chief Minister, similar training programs are being conducted to promote natural farming at the grassroots level.

In Anantapur district, 173 agricultural resource persons (T-ICRPs) have been selected from different mandals to receive training in five batches. The Collector interacted with women trainees, gathering insights on their field experiences.

He assured full government support to expand natural farming through the effective use of MGNREGS and other welfare schemes, adding that the practice ensures better soil fertility, higher yields, and improved health for consumers.

Collector Anand urged that within the next five to six years, every farmer in the district should adopt 100% natural farming, reducing input costs and increasing profitability, transforming drought-prone Anantapur into a model of sustainable agriculture. Officials Umamaheswaramma (Agriculture Department), DPM Lakshmana Naik, and Program Manager Narendra Kumar were present.