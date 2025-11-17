Expansion plans of SEIL set to transform industrial landscape of Vizianagaram

Visakhapatnam: Alignin gwith India’s National Green Steel Mission and Andhra Pradesh’s vision of sustainable industrialisation, the State government signed memoranda of understanding with Steel Exchange India Limited (SEIL) and its 100 percent subsidiary SEIL Infra Logistics Limited for two landmark industrial projects in Vizianagaram.

Through its investment promotion agency, Andhra Pradesh Economic Development Board (APEDB), the government inked a pact with SEIL for the projects with an investment commitment of Rs 4,650 crore. As part of the agreement, Steel Exchange India Limited will undertake one million ton per annum (MTPA) expansion of its integrated steel plant in Vizianagaram with an investment of Rs 3,450 crore. The expansion will emphasise green steel manufacturing, energy-efficient production processes and advanced specialty steel grades for construction, automotive, and engineering sectors.

The project will feature a modern electric arc furnace and continuous casting technologies along with waste heat recovery systems and progressive adoption of renewable energy to reduce carbon intensity per ton of steel produced. The expansion is expected to generate around 3,000 direct and 4,000 indirect employment opportunities, catalysing industrial activity and skill development across Vizianagaram and Visakhapatnam districts.

As a strategic complement, SEIL Infra Logistics Limited will invest Rs 1,200 crore to establish a state-of-the-art Multi-Modal Logistics Park (MMLP) and cargo terminal. The MMLP is strategically located to integrate the Visakhapatnam and Gangavaram Ports, the Chennai–Delhi industrial corridor, and the Vizag–Raipur economic corridor, while also connecting the Golden Quadrilateral highway network and the upcoming Bhogapuram International Airport. This strategic convergence will enable seamless connectivity across sea, rail, road and air, positioning the facility as a key gateway for both domestic and export-oriented industries. The MMLP will offer container handling, warehousing, cold chain and value-added logistics services thereby improving freight efficiency and reducing logistics costs for regional industries. The project is expected to generate 2,400 direct and 5,600 indirect jobs, enhancing Andhra Pradesh's role as a logistics and manufacturing hub for Eastern India and improving port access for the hinterlands of Odisha and Chhattisgarh.

The MoUs for the projects have been exchanged among CM Saikanth Varma, CEO, APEDB, B Mohit Sai Kumar, director, Steel Exchange India Limited, Bansidhar Bandi, director, SEIL Infra Logistics Limited in the presence of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu at the CII Partnership Summit 2025 hosted in Visakhapatnam.