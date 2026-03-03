Face challenges of global market, Ayyanna tells youth

Visakhapatnam: Assembly Speaker Chintakayala Ayyanna Patrudu highlighted the importance of business education, leadership and skill development and encouraged the youth to face challenges of the emerging global market.

Participating as chief guest at the book release of ‘Unscramble Your Egg’ authored by an alumnus of the Integral Institute of Advanced Management (IIAM) andcurtain raiser programme of ‘Pinnacle 2026 – National Management and IT Fest’ on Monday, Ayyanna Patrudu underlined the need to be globally competitive.

Addressing the gathering, east constituency MLA Velagapudi Ramakrishna Babu spoke about the role of educational institutions in shaping responsible professionals, encouraging innovation among students.

TDP Visakha Parliamentary president Chode Venkata Pattabhi Ram stressed the importance of management education and encouraged students to develop entrepreneurial thinking and leadership skills.

Sujatha Mudunuri, author of the book ‘Unscramble Your Egg’, shared insights of her book, which focuses on practical approaches to life effectiveness and personal development. The event also marked the curtain raiser of Pinnacle 2026, the National Management and IT Fest scheduled to be held on April 10th and 11th held in the presence of SP Ravindra, dean and secretary of the institution, V Krishna Mohan, directorgeneral, READ Institutions, Deepika Das, executive director of the institution, Vijaya Ravindra, board member, among others.