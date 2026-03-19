Failure to conduct polls violation of Constitution

Guntur: Failure to conduct timely elections to local bodies is undemocratic, illegal, and a violation of the Constitution, said state president of Jana Chaitanya Vedika Vallamreddy Lakshmana Reddy.

Addressing a media conference held at the Jana Chaitanya Vedika Hall here on Wednesday, he stated that there are 17 Municipal Corporations, 78 Municipalities, and 29 Nagar Panchayats in the state. Among these, the term of elected bodies in 11 Municipal Corporations and 75 municipalities and Nagar Panchayats ended on March 17. From March 18, these bodies have come under the administration of special officers.

He said that under the 74th Constitutional Amendment Act, it is the responsibility of the State Election Commission and the State Government to conduct elections to local bodies before the expiry of their term. He further stated that there are 13,324 gram panchayats in the state, and their term will end on April 2. As per the 73rd Constitutional Amendment Act, elections to gram panchayats must be conducted before that date. However, no such efforts are being seen, and it appears that the government is planning to appoint special officers even for gram panchayats, which would also be a constitutional violation. He added that there are 13 Zilla Parishads and 688 mandal parishads in the state, whose term will end on September 24. As per the 73rd Constitutional amendment, elections to these bodies must be conducted before the expiry of their term.