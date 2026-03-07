Fake Propaganda is Laughable” – TDP MLA & Sangam Dairy Chairman Dhulipalla

Amaravati: TDP MLA and Sangam Dairy Chairman Dhulipalla strongly criticized YSRCP leaders for spreading false propaganda and making baseless allegations. He stated that it was ironic for those who were involved in irregularities to lecture others about ethics and governance.

Dhulipalla said the allegations that he had hastily changed the colors of the Vaishnavi Dairy gates overnight were completely laughable. He accused YSRCP leaders of indulging in website hacking, morphing, and spreading fake narratives, calling such tactics their “patented practices.”

He recalled that during the YSRCP regime, he was jailed for 33 days, and attempts were made to hack Sangam Dairy servers in an effort to find evidence against him. However, even after a thorough investigation, no wrongdoing was found. He also pointed out that 22 cases filed against him during the YSRCP government are still pending, and questioned why those cases have not been withdrawn if they were indeed baseless.

Dhulipalla further alleged that during the YSRCP government, Sakshi newspaper and Sakshi TV received advertisements worth ₹307 crore, and claimed that more than three lakh tonnes of cement from Bharathi Cements were diverted through contractors during that period.

Addressing the Tirumala Laddu ghee controversy, Dhulipalla said the adulteration issue was real and that the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) had confirmed the presence of vegetable and animal fats. He said the SIT investigation revealed that ₹12.5 crore reached Vijayawada and ₹7.5 crore reached Chennai through the adulterated ghee transactions.

He questioned how ghee could be supplied at ₹316 per kg when butter costs around ₹360 per kg in the open market, calling it an obvious irregularity.

Dhulipalla clarified that Sangam Dairy had participated in TTD ghee tenders earlier in 2020 and 2021, and that the current tender was secured only after meeting all technical standards, rules, and scientific testing procedures, dismissing claims that it was awarded due to political influence.

He also clarified that Heritage Dairy has not supplied even a single drop of ghee to TTD.

Highlighting the cooperative nature of the dairy sector, Dhulipalla said Sangam Dairy belongs to the farmers of Guntur district, while Srija Dairy belongs to the women of Chittoor district.

He stated that Sangam Dairy had been waiting for years for an opportunity to serve Lord Venkateswara at Tirumala, and that the opportunity had finally come through the proper tender process.

Dhulipalla concluded by accusing YSRCP leaders of attempting to divert attention from their mistakes by making false allegations against others. He asserted that after Amul, Sangam Dairy is one of the leading dairy organizations delivering quality products in South India, and challenged YSRCP leaders to prove their allegations.