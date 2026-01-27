Families of freedom fighters felicitated on R-Day

Kurnool: Kurnool district marked 77th Republic Day on Monday with grand celebrations across key government institutions. The main event took place at the District Police Office (DPO), where district Collector Dr A Siri and SP Vikranth Patil hoisted the national flag and reviewed a ceremonial parade.

In her address, Collector Siri highlighted the district's ongoing welfare initiatives and developmental progress. The ceremony honored the sacrifices of freedom fighters' families and recognized exemplary personnel with certificates of appreciation. Prominent attendees included Zilla Parishad Chairman Errabothula Papireddy and Joint Collector Noorul Qamar.

Meanwhile, Range DIG Dr Koya Praveen led the flag-hoisting ceremony and extended greetings to the police staff at DIG Office.

At SP camp office, SP Vikranth Patil and APSP 2nd Battalion Commandant Deepika Patil unfurled the tricolor and received the ceremonial salute. Celebrations at State Human Rights Commission and Lokayukta offices emphasised constitutional values. Section Officer G Suneetha and Deputy Lokayukta P Rajini urged citizens to uphold democracy, human rights, and accountable governance.