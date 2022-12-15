Family of four ends life over debts in Nizamabad district

A tragedy took place in Edapally mandal of Nizamabad district and Janakampeta where a family could not bear the pain of debt and tried to commit suicide by drinking insecticide.



Going into the details, couple Rekha and Sai afrom the village have two sons Charan and Arun. But on Wednesday night, they all committed suicide by drinking insecticide.

The residents noticed and shifted them to the Nizamabad Government Hospital. But Sailu died as the situation worsened. Doctors said that the condition of Rekha is serious and there is no danger to the children. The police have registered a case and are investigating the incident.