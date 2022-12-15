  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Family of four ends life over debts in Nizamabad district

Family of four ends life over debts in Nizamabad district
x

Representative image

Highlights

A tragedy took place in Edapally mandal of Nizamabad district and Janakampeta where a family could not bear the pain of debt and tried to commit suicide by drinking insecticide.

A tragedy took place in Edapally mandal of Nizamabad district and Janakampeta where a family could not bear the pain of debt and tried to commit suicide by drinking insecticide.

Going into the details, couple Rekha and Sai afrom the village have two sons Charan and Arun. But on Wednesday night, they all committed suicide by drinking insecticide.

The residents noticed and shifted them to the Nizamabad Government Hospital. But Sailu died as the situation worsened. Doctors said that the condition of Rekha is serious and there is no danger to the children. The police have registered a case and are investigating the incident.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2022 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X