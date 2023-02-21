Farewell to Guv Biswabhusan, welcome to new Governor today

Vijayawada: All arrangements for bidding farewell to the outgoing Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan and to welcome the Governor-designate Justice (retd) S Abdul Nazeer on Tuesday have been made.

The 'A' Convention Centre where the farewell for the present Governor will be given has been decked up for the occasion. Later in the evening, the new Governor will take oath. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and other VVIPs will participate in both the events.

Meanwhile, NTR District Collector S Dilli Rao, Vijayawada Municipal Commissioner Swapnil Dinakar Pundkar, Joint Collector Nupur Ajay and Sub Collector Adithi Singh reviewed and monitored the arrangements at the venue.

The Collector said that the State government had decided to organise a grand valedictory programme to Governor Biswabhusan and equally grand welcome to the new Governor.

He said apart from the Chief Minister, Ministers, MLAs, MLCs, Corporations Chairpersons, Advisors to the Government, Chief Secretary and leaders of political parties would be attending the programme.