Farmer smells a rat, accuses rev officials of misleading collector

Varikuntla Kurnool: Serious allegations of land irregularities have surfaced in Kurnool Urban Mandal, with farmer Poladas Mahendra accusing revenue officials of attempting to portray his legally owned patta land as government property.

The dispute pertains to land in Survey No. 68/2A1V of Joharapuram village.

Speaking to The Hans India Mahendra stated that his family had purchased three acres out of a total extent of 4.36 acres of land in 2004 through a registered sale deed from one Krishna Murthy and has been in continuous cultivation since then. He asserted that the land is supported by valid revenue records, including patta passbooks and cultivation entries.

According to Mahendra, the controversy began when cultivation details were allegedly omitted from revenue records and the land was shown as government property without issuing notice to the landholder.

He claimed that despite court directions to process online mutation, the revenue authorities failed to implement the orders.

The matter escalated after private individuals allegedly entered the land and attempted to alter its boundaries, leading to tensions and police intervention under Section 145 of the CrPC.

Adding to the dispute, the Kurnool Rural Tahsildar had issued a certificate in 2016 reportedly classifying the land as “Assessed Waste (AW)” and not as Kunta Poramboke. However, in a report submitted to District Collector Dr A Siri following a grievance petition, Kurnool Urban Tahsildar Ravi kumar stated that the land falls under Kunta Poramboke classification.

Mahendra has alleged that the Urban Tahsildar provided incorrect information, contradicting the earlier certification by the Rural Tahsildar.

When The Hans India contacted, Urban Tahsildar Ravi Kumar maintained that the land is recorded as Kunta Poramboke, stating that a portion comprises pond area while the remaining extent is under cultivation.

Meanwhile, Mahendra has urged the District Collector to order a comprehensive inquiry into the matter and take appropriate action against the officials concerned, maintaining that his family’s lawful rights over the land must be protected.