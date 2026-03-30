Farmers cheer after sudden hike in lemon prices

Nellore: The sudden skyrocketing of lemon prices to 11 times comparatively within 15 days brought cheers to the farmers of dry land areas after several years in the district. In the second week of February, the cost of a 100kgs lemon bag was Rs 500 to 700. Now the cost of same 100kgs bags is Rs 6,500 to 7,000 in the wholesale market while the price of single lemon piece is Rs 7 to 8 in the retail market.

The lemon markets located in Podalakur and Gudur witnessed busy transactions as the farmers brought their produce in lorries and tractors from long distance places even like Dakkili, Venkatagiri Balayapalli, mandals Tirupati constituency as there was no lemon market in neighboring districts.

" I think this is right time to sell the produce. If I fail it, there is no guarantee that the same price will continue because lemon trade now has become like 'Gambling', Arella Venkata Ramana Reddy of Dakkili told Hans India. According to the official sources, lemon cultivation is taken up bout in 30,000

hectors in the mandals like Podalakuru, Chejerla, Rapuru, Kaluvaya, Sydapuram, Dakkili, Balayapalli, Ozili, Manubolu, Gudur mandals where the black, and red soil is largely available.

About 4lakh farmers, and another 3lakh wholesale, and retail traders, labors either directly and indirectly depend on the lemon cultivation in the district.

Nellore is the only district in both Andhra, Telangana state irrigating lemon as the suitable land is available here. The produce(lemon) is being transported to Maharastra, Madhya Pradesh, Calcutta, Delhi, Nagapur, Chennai, every day through

trains and trucks from Gudur, and Podalakuru market yards.

K Ramachandraih Degapudi village of Podalakur mandal who rushed to Pidalakur Lemon Market told, this year he cultivated the lemon crop in just 4 acres against 10 acres remaining in 6 acres he used it for paddy due to drastic fall of lemon prices in recent period.

According to him right now a lemon costs Rs 12 to 13 in Delhi and Calcutta.

"I hope the same situation continue for another 3 months upto June ending because intense heat is being registered in North Indian states. he said.

Podalakur Lemon Market Association president Vempuluru Arunamma said that avaragely 7 to 10 lorry loads of lemon being transported to North Indian and Southeren states including Chennai of Tamilnadu state. " I think the same would be at Gudur Lemon market also" she said.