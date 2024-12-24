Farmers demand end to Janjhavathi dispute

Parvathipuram: Uttarandhra Cheruvula Parirakshana Samiti on Monday conducted Janjhavathi Kanneeti Yatra demanding solution to dispute with Odisha and completion of the project as soon as possible for providing water to farmers of Parvathipuram, Komarada and Kurupam mandals.

Marisarla Malathi Krishnamurthy Naidu, V Dalinaidu and others took part in the programme. They said that if the government was commitment to complete the project, it not at all a big task to deal with Odisha and the leaders here should concentrate on that issue and start the works of the water scheme.

Though it is 50 years since laying of foundation stone, still the project has not yet been com-pleted. The farmers would not expect anything except irrigation water but the governments are turning deaf ear to the needs of farmers. They said all the parties should come forward and join hands to pressurise the government to complete the scheme.