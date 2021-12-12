Farmers' fight will go on till all demands are met

Vijayawada: Former minister and convener of the Andhra Pradesh Farmers' Associations Co-ordination Committee, Vadde Sobhanadreewara Rao said the farmers would continue their struggle till the Central government fulfils its assurances on implementation of MSP (minimum support price) that was recommended by M S Swaminathan Commission and withdrawing of electricity bill on agriculture.



He said the Union government is not implementing MSP to the farmers as recommended by M S Swaminathan Commission. Sobhanadreeswara Rao said farmers of India waged a historic struggle to put pressure on the Central government to withdraw controversial farm laws and to protect their interests. Farmers associations co-ordination committee met at the Press Club here on Saturday in response to the call given by Samyukth Kisan Morcha to celebrate the victory of farmers.

Addressing the leaders of various farmers associations, Sobhanadriswara Rao said farmers won the victory due to the support given by the workers and the whole nation. He thanked all the farmers' associations, people, civil society organisations, student unions and others for extending support to the farmers' struggle. The participant farmers associations have paid tributes to 717 farmers, who lost their lives in the prolonged struggle, which forced the Union government to withdraw the three laws.

The farmers' associations also paid tribute to the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Gen Bipin Rawat and other army officers martyred in the helicopter crash in Tamil Nadu recently. Andhra Pradesh Rythu Sangham general secretary K V V Prasad, Rythu Sangham president Y Kesava Rao, Andhra Pradesh Vyavasaya Karmika Sangham president J Wilson, president of the Water Users Associations Alla Venkata Gopala Krishna Rao, Sugarcane Farmers association state president G Uma Prasad and others participated in the victory celebrations meet.