Farmers incur huge loss due to heavy rains in East Godavari

Rajamahendravaram: The depression in Bay of Bengal caused huge damage to agriculture and horticulture crops in East Godavari district. The incessant rains created panic among farming community as several low-lying areas were inundated and reservoirs overflowed with heavy inflows.

According to sources, the paddy crop in 29,000 hectares and 1,700 hectares in horticulture crops were damaged in floods. Out of 1,700 hectares of horticulture crops, banana in 735 hectares, vegetables in 526 hectares, cotton in 466 hectares, flowers in 160 hectares, papaya in 132 hectares, Black gram in 115 hectares and chillies in 90 hectares were damaged due to floodwaters.

The heavy inflow of water in reservoirs such as Bhupathipalem, Surampalem, Pampa, Subbareddy Sagar, Chandrababu Sagar, Sudda Gadda and Yeleru submerged surrounding areas and villages. Yeleru reservoir was breached at two places because of heavy rains. Konaseema area faced heavy damage to paddy and horticulture crops due to lack of maintenance of drains and encroachments.