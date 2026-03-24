Farmers seek govt vigil as mango season approaches

Tirupati: Ahead of the upcoming mango season, anxiety is once again spreading among farmers in the erstwhile Chittoor district, with growers fearing a repeat of last year’s price crash amid fresh claims by processing industries about global export challenges. Farmer organisations have urged the district administration to closely monitor the situation even before arrivals peak, warning that delayed intervention could leave cultivators vulnerable to market fluctuations.

They are demanding field inspections of processing units to verify claims regarding unsold mango pulp stocks and ensure transparency in procurement practices.

The mango economy plays a crucial role in the region’s rural livelihood, with cultivation spread over nearly 2.80 lakh acres. The Totapuri variety alone accounts for about 70 percent of the total acreage, making it the backbone of the local agro-industry. Last season, production was estimated at around 5.5 lakh tonnes, yet growers say returns were far from satisfactory.

According to farmers, procurement rates dropped sharply during the previous season after pulp industries cited international developments such as the Russia-Ukraine conflict and Israel-Hamas war as reasons for reduced exports to European markets. Growers alleged that these explanations were used to justify lowering prices at the start of the harvest.

Although the State government directed that a minimum price of Rs 12 per kg be paid, industries reportedly failed to sustain the rate. As prices continued to slide, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu stepped in, appealing to processors to offer at least Rs 8 per kg, while the government announced an additional Rs 4 per kg incentive to cushion farmer losses.

Despite these measures, many cultivators claimed they received only Rs 2 to Rs 4 per kg during peak arrivals, leading to severe financial strain. Prices improved to Rs 8–10 per kg only towards the end of the season in July, when most farmers had already sold their produce at lower rates.

The government later extended relief by transferring nearly Rs 180 crore directly into farmers’ bank accounts. However, delays in payments by several private processing units further compounded growers’ difficulties, according to farmer representatives. Adding to last year’s controversy, some industry representatives had approached the district administration seeking restrictions on the movement of Totapuri mangoes to neighbouring Tamil Nadu and northern states. The move triggered criticism, with farmers questioning the rationale behind limiting trade while industries simultaneously claimed excess pulp inventory.

This year, apprehensions have resurfaced after certain processing units reportedly cited ongoing Iran–Israel tensions as a potential threat to exports to Gulf markets. Farmers fear that global developments may once again be used as grounds to depress procurement prices. There are around 47 mango processing industries operating across the two districts, many of which receive government incentives. Farmer groups insist that such units must ensure fair pricing and timely payments, stressing that proactive oversight by authorities is essential to prevent another season of distress for mango growers.