Farmers seek legal safeguards as Amaravati land pooling phase-II begin

Vijayawada: The second phase of land pooling for state’s capital Amaravati began on Wednesday amid strong demands from farmers for legal guarantees and time-bound development assurances. Municipal administration and urban development minister P Narayana formally launched the process at Vaddamanu village in Thullur mandal, where a gram sabha was held to collect consent letters from landowners. Local MLA Tenali Sravan Kumar participated in the programme.

Under Phase-II, the government plans to pool about 16,666 acres from farmers in seven villages of Thullur and Amaravati mandals for key capital infrastructure. Minister Narayana said the land would be used for large-scale development projects, including international-standard sports infrastructure, stating that Amaravati had the potential to host global sporting events in the future.

However, the launch was overshadowed by sharp concerns raised by farmers, who questioned the credibility of assurances given by the government. While making it clear that they were not opposed to contributing land for the capital, farmers said the experience of the first phase had eroded trust. They pointed out that lands pooled nearly a decade ago are yet to be fully developed, with returnable plots remaining largely on paper.

The farmers demanded that the land pooling agreement be amended to include strong legal safeguards. Their principal demand was a clause mandating compensation of Rs 5 lakh per acre per year if developed plots are not handed over within four years.

They argued that delays could arise due to financial constraints, administrative hurdles or political changes, and that farmers should not be left vulnerable again.

“There is no protection for farmers under the existing agreement if deadlines are missed,” farmers told the minister, recalling how capital development stalled between 2019 and 2024, leaving many land contributors without security or legal remedies. They also sought an increase in the quantum of returnable plots and clarity on when development would begin in villages covered under the first phase.

MLA Sravan Kumar said that he would urge the government to waive farm loans linked to pooled lands, similar to earlier waivers, and request for immediate development of basic infrastructure such as roads and drainage in villages. Farmers also raised unresolved issues related to Inam lands and demanded early commencement of works in areas where land pooling was already completed.

Responding to the concerns, minister Narayana said the government would proceed strictly in accordance with the 2013 Land Pooling Act, assuring that developed plots would be returned within three years.

He said farmers’ demands would be conveyed to Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and reiterated the government’s commitment to building Amaravati as the permanent capital.

Farmers also pressed for an early gazette notification declaring Amaravati as the capital, warning that uncertainty over its status continued to fuel apprehension. While expressing readiness to cooperate with Phase-II, they made it clear that legal clarity, financial security and visible progress on ground were essential before handing over their lands again.