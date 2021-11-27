Farmers take out victory rally in Guntur

Guntur: Leaders of Rythu Sanghala Samanvaya Samiti, leaders of trade unions and leaders of various people's organisations on Friday took out a victory rally to celebrate the repealing of the farm laws by the NDA government led by the BJP at the Centre.

The leaders of the organisations demanded the Central government to bring a new law to secure MSP to farmers and ex gratia of Rs1 crore to those who were killed in the hands of the RSS and the BJP goondas. They urged the government to withdraw the cases filed against the agitators in the agitation immediately and warned that they will continue their agitation till the government withdraw the labour laws and amendment to the electricity bill.

Earlier, they took out a rally from Sankar Vilas to Lodge Centre in Guntur city.

Rythu Sanghala Samanvaya Committee leader K Ajay Kumar, AP Rytu Sangham leader Nadendla Brahmmaiah, Kisan Sangham leader Nadendla Brahmmaah and Byragani Srinivasa Rao were present.