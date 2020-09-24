Farmers to be trained on NLR-3354 cultivation

Nellore: District Collector K V N Chakradhar Babu said they would form a committee with scientists and agriculture officials on the viability of cultivating NLR-3354 variety in the district. He said the farmers, who had cultivated the variety for the first time in the district, have faced losses due to weather conditions. The collector visited Kovur and Kodavalur mandals on Wednesday along with the Agriculture Commissioner H Arun Kumar and said they would provide training to the farmers on the techniques for cultivating the new variety. He said they had arranged moisture meters at all Rythu Bharosa Kendrams for the benefit of farmers and added they had already procured 80 per cent of paddy stocks in the district and the rest would be acquired through RBKs in the district.

To prevent moisture content due to changing weather, the collector assured they would provide dryers to farmers for the next season. The Collector said as per directions of the CM they had roped in millers from West Godavari district for procuring paddy stocks. He asked the farmers to sell stocks only through RBKs for good prices and not to rely on brokers. He appealed to them utilise the service of village assistants for providing suggestions. Chakradhar Babu said the central team was visiting the district and they would pay compensation and input subsidy to the farmers based on the recommendation of the Committee.