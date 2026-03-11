Farmers urge diplomatic push as war hits exports

Vijayawada: Farmer organisations in Andhra Pradesh have appealed to the Union government to urgently pursue diplomatic initiatives to end the conflict in West Asia, warning that the war is destabilising global trade and threatening Indian agriculture and rural livelihoods.

In a joint statement, the Andhra Pradesh Rythu Sangham and the Andhra Pradesh Tenant Farmers Association said escalating hostilities involving Israel and Iran, with U.S. involvement, are disrupting international trade routes and affecting agricultural exports from India, particularly from the Telugu states. Leaders V Krishnayya and K Prabhakar Reddy of the Rythu Sangham, along with Y Radhakrishna and M Haribabu of the Tenant Farmers Association, expressed concern that continued escalation could endanger civilian lives and destabilise supply chains worldwide.

They noted that the conflict has already triggered a sharp rise in cooking gas prices and warned that prolonged tensions could cause fuel shortages, affecting diesel and petrol availability critical for farm operations and transport. Farmer leaders highlighted that exports are already being disrupted. Large consignments of rice, coarse grains, fruits, vegetables, spices, seafood, grapes and apples are stranded at ports or stuck in transit, risking spoilage and heavy financial losses.

Hundreds of containers routed through Gulf destinations have been delayed. Key export gateways such as Kakinada, Krishnapatnam and Chennai ports handle significant volumes of rice and marine produce. Nearly three lakh tonnes of rice are believed to be in transit, while about 10,000 tonnes each of fruits and grapes remain stuck in containers.

The organisations warned that such disruptions would depress farmgate prices, worsening farmer distress, while consumers could face higher costs for essentials. They urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to push for peace through diplomatic efforts and sought financial aid and market support for farmers hit by export delays.