Farmers urged not to panic over crop losses

Vijayawada: NTR district collector Dr G Lakshmisha has urged farmers not to panic over crop losses caused by unseasonal rains and strong winds, assuring that the government would extend full support through compensation.

On Saturday, the Collector undertook an extensive tour of affected areas in the district, inspecting damaged crops and interacting with farmers. At Thunikipadu village in Gampalagudem mandal, he visited maize fields where preliminary estimates indicate crop loss in about 116 hectares.

Later, at Meduru, the collector examined crops cultivated under the ‘Anytime Money’ (ATM) farming model, which ensures year-round income for farmers. He stressed the need for wider awareness of such practices to promote crop diversification and stable incomes.

Dr Lakshmisha also inspected paddy cultivated through organic methods over 50 cents of land and interacted with farmers about yields and use of organic inputs.

During the visit, he inspected a bridge over Katleru near Vinagadapa and visited the Agricultural Market Committee yard near Chaitanya Nagar in A Konduru mandal, along with State Organic Product Certification Authority Chairman Savala Devadath. He also reviewed a banana plantation at Keesara in Kanchikacherla mandal.