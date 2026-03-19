Farmers urged to adopt natural farming

Machilipatnam: Krishna district collector DK Balaji has urged farmers to reduce the use of urea and adopt natural farming practices to achieve sustainable agriculture and higher incomes. During a whirlwind tour of Pamarru constituency on Wednesday, he visited Pedamaddali village underthe Rythanna Meekosam programme and interacted directly with farmers. Farmers informed him that they are primarily cultivating paddy and black gram, which are suitable for the region, while they have discontinued red gram due to heavy rain-related challenges. They also stated that oil palm cultivation is not being taken up currently. Recalling his visit to flood-affected areas during the Budameru floods last year, the collector said that paddy grown through natural farming methods showed better resilience and yields compared to chemically fertilised crops, which suffered significant losses. He advised farmers to adopt Pre-Monsoon Dry Sowing (PMDS) by dispersing seed balls containing multiple varieties of seeds before the onset of the monsoon and to continue such practices for at least two to three crop seasons to improveproductivity and income.

Later, he visited a Saksham Anganwadi centre renovated with the supportof Italy-based NGO Care to Action. Interacting with children, he expressed satisfaction over the facilities and reviewed digital monitoring systems in place. He also inspected the construction of a government social welfare girls’ hostel at Chatlavani Puram in Pamarru, being built at a cost of Rs 3 crore, and directed officials to ensure quality and expedite the work. Vuyyuru RDO Sridevi, ICDS Project Director MN Rani, Tahsildar Ravikanth, Deputy MPDO Gangadhar Rao, Agricultural Officer Nagarani, and other officials accompanied the Collector during the programme.