Fatal Highway Crash Near Chittoor Claims Three Lives

A tragic road accident in Andhra Pradesh’s Chittoor district has left three people dead and one critically injured following a collision between a car and a state-run bus on the Chittoor–Bengaluru National Highway.

The incident occurred near Seshapuram in Bangarupalyam Mandal when an RTC bus travelling from Palamaner towards Chittoor had halted بالقرب a service road. A speeding car approaching from the same direction crashed violently into the stationary bus.

Three occupants of the car died at the scene, while the driver sustained serious injuries. The deceased have been identified as Sridhar Rao, his wife Lakshmi, and their young daughter Advika, all residents of the Warangal region in neighbouring Telangana.

According to police, the family had hired a taxi and were en route from Bengaluru to Tirumala on a pilgrimage when the accident took place.

Emergency services responded promptly after being alerted by bus passengers. The injured driver was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment. Police officials inspected the scene, registered a case, and have launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash.

The incident comes amid growing concern over a recent spate of fatal road accidents in Andhra Pradesh. Just two days earlier, a devastating दुर्घटना near Rayavaram in Markapuram Mandal of Prakasam district claimed 14 lives, with 28 others suffering severe injuries after a vehicle caught fire.