Fatal Stampede Claims Three Lives During Puri's Jagannath Rath Yatra Festival

A tragic stampede during the annual Jagannath Rath Yatra in Puri, Odisha has resulted in three fatalities and left ten people injured. The incident occurred early Sunday morning as thousands of devotees gathered to witness the sacred procession of Lord Jagannath's chariots.

The tragedy unfolded around 4:30 AM when the three holy chariots carrying the deities Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra, and Goddess Shubhadra reached the vicinity of Shree Gundicha Temple, located approximately three kilometers from the main Jagannath temple where the festival commenced.

The victims have been identified as Prabhati Das, Basanti Sahu (both women), and 70-year-old Premakant Mohanty, all residents of Khurda district who had traveled to Puri specifically for the religious celebration. The three individuals died at the scene as the crowd surged uncontrollably during the early morning darshan.

Several of the injured devotees remain in critical condition, according to medical reports. Local news outlets have highlighted concerns about insufficient crowd management measures by police authorities at the location where the incident occurred.

Puri Collector Siddharth Shankar Swain confirmed that the deceased have been sent for post-mortem examination to determine the precise cause of death. He acknowledged that while security arrangements had been implemented, the sudden surge in crowd numbers led to an uncontrollable situation that resulted in the tragedy.

The Jagannath Rath Yatra is one of India's most significant religious festivals, featuring three massive chariots pulled by devotees through the streets of Puri. The deities traditionally spend seven days at Gundicha Temple before their return journey to the main Jagannath Temple.

Political controversy has emerged surrounding delays in this year's festival schedule. Former Chief Minister and BJD leader Naveen Patnaik criticized the event's management, calling it a "terrible mess" and expressing hope that Lord Jagannath would forgive those responsible for overshadowing the sacred celebration.

In response, Odisha Law Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan defended the current administration while criticizing the BJD for making political statements during the religious festival. He referenced historical precedents, noting that since 1977, the chariots have consistently reached Gundicha Temple on the festival's second day.

The incident has cast a shadow over what is typically a joyous celebration attracting hundreds of thousands of pilgrims to the coastal city of Puri each year.