Father and daughter drowns to death in flood water in Chittoor district

Chittoor: Chittoor district has received heavy rains, especially at Penumuru Mandal on Thursday. In this backdrop, a large scale floodwater overflowed into the river at Kondaiahgari Palle village wherein a family travelling in a car at the night was stuck in the floods. As there was no one around at the time, a man named Pratap in the car along with his daughter Sai were swept away by the flood. Three other people in the car were rescued by the locals. The missing persons were identified as residents of Puttaparthi.

The accident took place while the victims were returning from a wedding. The rescue team carried out a search for the two stranded in the river. Due to the heavy rains that lashed the entire district, the ditches and ponds were overflowing with water. Cars were washed away in the floodwaters. The car was washed away at Durgarajupuram in Srirangarajapuram Mandal where the passengers jumped out and survived. The car was washed away in the water.

The Srapuram zone is overflowing with floodwater. This disrupted traffic to several villages along the route. The young people in the city are helping the children, old people in crossing the river.