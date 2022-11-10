Father dies of heart attack son with high blood pressure in Kurnool

In a tragic incident took place in Kurnool district, where a son dies hours after his father was dead. Going into details, Jagadish (32) is the only son of Mahadevappa (65) of SMT Colony in Emmiganoor town of Kurnool district. Father works as a stone cutter and supports the family. A few years ago, Jagdish and his wife Radha moved to Hyderabad and worked there to help hid father.



On the day of last month's solar eclipse, Jagdish was seriously injured when a vehicle hit him while he was on his way home from work. Ever since his son's accident, father Mahadevappa has been in deep depression. Since the accident, Jagadish sent their two daughters to Emmiganoor and kept them with his parents.

As Jagadish was having an operation in Hyderabad on Wednesday, Mahadevappa sent his wife to his son and kept two little girls with him. However, Mahadevappa died of a heart attack on Wednesday morning. After informing his wife in Hyderabad about the death, she reached Emmiganoor in the afternoon. Shortly after his father's funeral, Jagadish died due to high blood pressure and high blood sugar while undergoing an operation in Hyderabad.

Daughter-in-law Radha informed the family members about the death of her son. Tragedy struck the family as two died at the same time. Radha took her husband's dead body to her hometown Emmiganoor in an ambulance. As father and son died on the same day, there was tragedy.