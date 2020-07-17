Father-son dies after a lorry hits a two-wheeler in Nellore

In a ghastly road accident that took place in Nellore district, father-son duo died while riding on the two-wheeler after being hit by a lorry. Going into full details, father and son from Penuballi village, Butchireddypalem mandal in Nellore district is going for some work on a two-wheeler where their journey took on a happy note where the father-son enjoying the ride.

But the journey could last long as the lorry collided with their two-wheeler at Salumanpuram near Butchireddypalem in Nellore district where the duo crushed to death under lorry wheels.

In this accident, both father and son fell under the wheels of the lorry and were crushed to death on the spot. After locals noticed and informed, the police have reached the spot, registered a case, and are investigating further.