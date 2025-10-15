Father Takes His Own Life After Killing Children in Konaseema

A devastating tragedy has unfolded in Konaseema district, where a father allegedly took his own life after committing the unthinkable act of murdering his two young sons. The horrific incident occurred in Chilakalapadu, located in Alamuru mandal.

According to local reports, Police Sub-Inspector Naresh and his team responded promptly to the scene, where they discovered the bodies of 35-year-old father and his sons aged 10 and 7.

Kamaraju, who had previously served as a volunteer, was reportedly struggling since the tragic death of his wife in 2020, who also took her own life. Since then, he had been raising their two children alone.

The police have since registered a case in connection with this heartbreaking event and are conducting an investigation to uncover further details.