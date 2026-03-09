Festival turns tragic: Two die of electric shock at Mudivedu jatara

Tirupati: A tragic accident occurred during Dandu Maremma Jatara in Mudivedu village of Kurabalakota mandal in Annamayya district early on Sunday morning, leaving two people dead and a young girl seriously injured.

According to Mudivedu police, the incident took place at Reddivaripalle village where families had gathered to attend the two-day Dandu Maramma festival, one of the important local jatara celebrations in the district.

Sankar Reddy and Padmavathamma from Gollapalle village in Punganur mandal had come to visit their daughter Sunitha, who lives in Reddivaripalle after her marriage. Relatives from Bengaluru, including Sunitha’s sister Anitha, her husband Siva Kumar and their daughters Likhitha Reddy and Madhupriya, had also arrived for the festival. Venkatesh (38), a resident of Kongareddypalle in Chittoor, who works in Bengaluru and lives near the family there, accompanied them to the jatara.

The accident occurred early in the morning when the children were playing on a swing tied inside a shed room at Sunitha’s house. Suddenly, the children received an electric shock from the swing and began struggling.

Noticing this, their grandmother Padmavathamma rushed to rescue them but got electrocuted when she touched the swing. Venkatesh tried to save her but also came into contact with the electrified swing. Both Padmavathamma and Venkatesh died on the spot.

Madhupriya suffered serious injuries and was shifted to Madanapalle Government Hospital by 108 ambulance. Later, doctors advised shifting her to a private hospital for better treatment. Electricity officials said the accident occurred due to a damaged service wire touching an iron rod, which passed current to the swing. Police registered a case and are investigating.