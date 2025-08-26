Festive spirit engulfs Kanipakam ahead of Vinayaka Brahmotsavams

Kanipakam (Chittoor District): The famed Sri Varasiddi Vinayaka Swamy Devasthanam, Kanipakam, is all set to host its annual 21-day Brahmotsavams from August 27 to September 16, with the temple administration and district authorities putting in place elaborate arrangements to handle the expected surge of devotees.

MLA K Murali Mohan, District Collector Sumit Kumar, SP VN Manikanta Chandolu and Devasthanam Executive Officer K Penchala Kishore, along with officials from various departments, have held review meetings to chalk out an action plan for the smooth conduct of the festivities.

The police department has drawn up tight security measures, deploying two DSPs, 16 CIs, 35 SIs and a large contingent of constables and home guards. Surveillance will be ensured through CCTV cameras, three drones, and a 24/7 command control room. A ban on liquor sales and consumption in the temple town will be strictly enforced, with outlets barred from operating after 8 pm.

To manage the anticipated footfall, separate queue lines are being arranged for devotees with Rs 150 and Rs 100 tickets, those opting for free darshan, and VIPs. On peak days, officials estimate that 50,000 to 60,000 devotees may visit the shrine, while the daily footfall on other days is expected at 30,000 to 40,000. All Arjitha Sevas stand cancelled during the Brahmotsavams, while darshan timings have been fixed from 3 am to 10 pm.

The newly constructed Annadanam complex will be inaugurated on August 27, expanding the temple’s capacity to serve 4,000 devotees daily, compared to the present 2,500. Drinking water will be provided along the queue lines, while children will be supplied with milk. The temple has also made arrangements for the availability of different prasadams throughout the festivities. Lighting, decorative arches and other beautification works across the temple precincts are in their final stages.

Meanwhile, this year marks the second successive Brahmotsavams without a trust board in place, after the temple functioned without one for nearly 15 months. The 2024 Brahmotsavams were also held without a board, following the resignation of the previous board in June 2024 after the change of state government. Though there are several aspirants for the post of chairman and membership, the government has yet to make fresh appointments, leaving temple administration largely in the hands of officials.