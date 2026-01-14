Festive spirit fills Naravaripalle as CM joins Sankranti celebrations

Tirupati: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, along with his family members, participated in Sankranti celebrations at Naravaripalle, turning the village into a hub of festive activity. The visit created a joyful atmosphere as villagers, especially children and women, actively took part in various competitions and cultural events organised on the occasion.

The Chief Minister was accompanied by his wife Bhuvaneswari, Minister for Human Resources N Lokesh and his wife Brahmani. Traditional and modern games were conducted as part of the celebrations, including musical chairs, balance walking, gunny bag race, lemon and spoon race, cock fight, three-leg race, glass and balloon run, and other sports. Chief Minister Naidu watched the events with interest and spent time encouraging the participants.

Children participated with great excitement, filling the grounds with cheers and laughter. Grandchildren of Naidu and Hindupur MLA Nandamuri Balakrishna also joined the games.

The Chief Minister’s grandson, Nara Devansh, stood out by enthusiastically taking part along with other children, energising the crowd and adding warmth to the celebrations.

Women from the village participated in large numbers, especially in traditional rangoli competitions. Colourful rangoli designs decorated the village, reflecting the Sankranti spirit.

The Chief Minister, along with Bhuvaneswari, went around viewing the designs and appreciated the creativity of the participants.

Prizes were later distributed to the winners of sports and rangoli competitions by them.

The presence of the Chief Minister brought visible enthusiasm among villagers, with a festive mood prevailing throughout Naravaripalle. During the day, CM Naidu received petitions from people who had come from different areas and assured them that steps would be taken to resolve their grievances.

District Collector Dr S Venkateswar, Chandragiri MLA Pulivarthi Nani, other leaders and party workers were present.

Arrangements have also been made for Bhogi Mantalu to be held early Wednesday morning, in which the Chief Minister and others will participate.