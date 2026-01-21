Fete expected to take brand image of City of Destiny several notches higher

Visakhapatnam: The much awaited ‘Visakha Utsav 2026’ will showcase the cultural glory and natural beauty of North Andhra and take the image of Visakhapatnam several notches higher.

Highlighting these during the curtain raiser of the festival organised here on Tuesday, ministers underlined that steps are in place to organise the ustav scheduled from January 24 to February 1 in a grand manner.

Following a high-level review meeting held at the Visakhapatnam Collectorate, Home Minister V. Anitha, Visakhapatnam in-charge Minister Dola Sree Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy, Minister for Mines and Geology Kollu Ravindra and Tourism Minister Kandula Durgesh directed the officials concerned to ensure the festival is organised in a smooth manner.

The ministers urged the people of all sections to attend the festival with their family members and make it a grand success.

They stated that this time, the government has made plans to conduct Visakha Utsav not only in Visakhapatnam but also simultaneously in Anakapalli and Alluri Sitarama Raju districts.

However, the inaugural ceremonies of these festivals will begin in Visakhapatnam and the closing ceremony of these nine-day festivities will be held in Anakapalli district.

The ministers underlined that these festivals are being planned with an aim of bringing world-class recognition to the tourism sector of North Andhra.

Local artists are being given top priority. Tourism Minister Kandula Durgesh stated that this year’s Visakha Utsav will feature over 500 cultural and tourism programmes across 20 major centres in three districts.

Minister Durgesh expressed hope that these festivals would generate economic activity worth approximately Rs. 500 crore in the North Andhra region, thereby providing employment to about 3,000 local youth and artists.

He stated that the coalition government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister K Pawan Kalyan, has revived the tourism sector, which remained stagnated over the past five years.

He said that these festivals would showcase Visakhapatnam as a hub for global coastal ecology, Anakapalli as a centre for culture, cuisine, and MSMEs, and areas like Araku and Lambasingi in Alluri Sitarama Raju district would set an example for tribal culture and scenic beauty.

He said that the event is being organised with a slogan ‘Sea to Sky’. He said that the Visakha Utsav is expected to further increase the number of tourists to the region.

Visakhapatnam MP M Sribharat, TDP state president and MLA Palla Srinivasa Rao, and MLAs Velagapudi Ramakrishna, Panchakarla Ramesh Babu, Vishnu Kumar Raju, Konathala Ramakrishna, Sundarapu Vijay Kumar, and Bandaru Satyanarayana Murthy participated in the curtain raiser event.