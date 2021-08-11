Film industry should shift to Visakhapatnam, says Vice Chancellor PVGD Prasad Reddy

Visakhapatnam: Film industry should move to Visakhapatnam as the City of Destiny is soon going to become the administrative capital of the state, Andhra University Vice Chancellor PVGD Prasad Reddy said on Wednesday.

Taking part in the launch of the movie shoot of 'Veeravalli Agraharam' at the Department of Physics in AU, the V-C said cinema acts as an effective medium to convey a strong message to the masses.

Further, he said leading actors will get an opportunity to be appointed as honorary Professors in the AU Theatre Department.

AU student Raj Kiran is directing the trilingual movie based on a true story under the banner of VR Productions.