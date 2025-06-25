  • Menu
Financial aid of Rs. 21k extended to auto driver’s family by RVJ auto union

Financial aid of Rs. 21k extended to auto driver's family by RVJ auto union
CI Sunitha and police officers extending financial assistance to an auto driver’s family in Puttaparthi on Tuesday

In a heartfelt gesture of solidarity, the members of the Sri Sathya Sai RVJ Auto Union have extended financial assistance to the family of an auto driver, Bhasha, who passed away unexpectedly last week.

Puttaparthi: In a heartfelt gesture of solidarity, the members of the Sri Sathya Sai RVJ Auto Union have extended financial assistance to the family of an auto driver, Bhasha, who passed away unexpectedly last week.

The union collectively contributed 16,000, which was handed over to the bereaved family through Puttaparthi Urban CI Ms. Sunitha.

Moved by the family’s distressing situation, CI Sunitha personally contributed an additional ₹5,000. She also assured further support in the future, if needed. The auto union expressed sincere gratitude to CI Sunitha for her compassionate gesture. The event witnessed the participation of ASI Madhu, Auto Union President Kuntimaddi Ramanji, and members Shameer, Narayanaswamy, Shabbir, Murthy, Seena, Sai, and others.

