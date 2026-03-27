Fire breaks out at Jayaraj Ispat Steel Plant

Kurnool: A sudden fire broke out on Wednesday late night at the Jayaraj Ispat steel plant located near Orvakal mandal headquarters, triggering panic among residents of nearby Guttapadu village. Thick plumes of smoke billowed from the plant, alarming locals who feared a major industrial mishap. Fortunately, no casualties or injuries were reported in the incident, bringing relief to employees and workers present at the facility during the time of the fire.

According to preliminary information, the exact cause of the fire remains unclear. Authorities are yet to determine whether the incident occurred due to a technical malfunction or any other underlying reason. Upon being informed, DSuperintendent of Police Vikrant Patil sought details about the situation.

Plant management reportedly explained that such occurrences can sometimes happen during the production process, stating that a portion of material may deviate during operations, leading to smoke emissions.

Despite the management’s clarification, the sudden outbreak of fire has raised concerns among local residents, who expressed anxiety over safety measures at the industrial unit. They emphasized the need for stricter adherence to safety protocols to prevent such incidents in the future.

The episode has once again highlighted the importance of robust industrial safety systems, especially in facilities operating close to residential areas.