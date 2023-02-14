Fire breaks out in Nallakonda forest near Ayyannapalem in Anakapalli

A fire broke out in the Nallakonda forest near Ayyannapalem in Sabbavaram mandal of Anakapalli on Monday evening resulting in burning of mango, cashew and other trees in an area of ​​about four acres.

The locals informed the fire brigade and reached the spot along with them. The forest officials said that they managed to control the fire to some extent by night, but the flames continue in some areas and they will be controlled soon.

Fire officials suspected that there is a possibility of involvement of miscreants in the incident.