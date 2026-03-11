Fire Erupts at L&T Stock Point in Velagapudi

A fire has caused chaos in the capital region, breaking out at the L&T stock point near the N9 junction in Velagapudi on Thursday. Large pipes stored at the site were engulfed in flames, quickly spreading and filling the area with thick smoke.

Locals who saw the smoke promptly alerted authorities. Firefighters and police arrived at the scene shortly after being informed. Emergency teams responded swiftly, deploying fire engines in an effort to control the blaze.

Officials stated that the presence of extensive pipes and equipment has complicated firefighting efforts. Initial reports indicate that no lives were lost in the incident, but significant property damage is expected due to the destruction of the stored pipes.

An investigation has been launched to determine the cause of the fire.