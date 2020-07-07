First Coronavirus positive case reported in Srisailam of Kurnool district

Srisailam and Sunipenta, two corona positive cases were registered. One of them was a security guard of the Srisailam Temple and another was identified in Sunipenta Thanda. They were immediately rushed to the Kurnool Quarantine Center. On the other hand, the temple authorities are inquiring about the contact cases of temple security guard while the locals expressed panic over the two positive cases. For the first time in the village ofand Sunipenta, two corona positive cases were registered. One of them was a security guard of the Srisailam Temple and another was identified in Sunipenta Thanda. They were immediately rushed to the Kurnool Quarantine Center. On the other hand, the temple authorities are inquiring about the contact cases of temple security guard while the locals expressed panic over the two positive cases.

Coronavirus cases have already been reported in the major pilgrimages in Andhra Pradesh, Tirumala, Srikalahasti and Kanipakam. Thirumala TTD staff has been infected with the virus while in Srikalahasti, the temple priest was infected with coronavirus. Hence, the authorities stopped the darshans at the temple at that time.

Meanwhile, Coronavirus cases are increasing day by day even in Andhra Pradesh. There were 1,322 cases reported on Monday alone resulting in the total number of cases crossing 20,000. Out of 1322 new cases, 1,263 positive were of from local cases and 56 people from other states and three foreign returnees.